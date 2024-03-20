Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.