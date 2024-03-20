Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.46

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.46 and last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 23778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

