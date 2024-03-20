Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.42

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.26, with a volume of 30537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

