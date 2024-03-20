Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $152.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

