Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.05

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $237.05 and last traded at $236.95, with a volume of 48154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.43.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.