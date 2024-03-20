Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
VOO stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,009. The company has a market capitalization of $383.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.03.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
