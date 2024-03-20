Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

