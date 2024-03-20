Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

