VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.56 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 95,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 322,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.