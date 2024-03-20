Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.90. Veradigm shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 189,091 shares traded.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Creative Planning increased its position in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Veradigm by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

