Verge Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Verge has a market cap of $86.65 million and $7.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,527.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00584785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00127240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00215144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00115477 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

