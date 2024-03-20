Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ossiam grew its position in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342,402. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

