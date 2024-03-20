Vest Financial LLC Acquires 30,727 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.75. 818,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $269.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

