Vest Financial LLC Acquires 71,115 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Target worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,994. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

