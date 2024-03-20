Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Reliance worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Reliance by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.93. 152,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,677. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.77. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

