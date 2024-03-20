Vest Financial LLC Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $33,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.61. 1,112,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,329. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.18 and a 1 year high of $229.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $191.48.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.