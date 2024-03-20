Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

