Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,640,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,315. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

