Vest Financial LLC Has $33.24 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,672 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.8 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 7,649,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,959,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

