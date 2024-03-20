Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,699 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 2,079,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

