Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.86. 5,044,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,503. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

