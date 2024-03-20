Vest Financial LLC Purchases 305,866 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,866 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $969,370. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 2,233,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,416. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

