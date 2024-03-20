Vest Financial LLC Purchases 63,938 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.