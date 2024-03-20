Vest Financial LLC Purchases 64,555 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $28,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. 894,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,510. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

