Vest Financial LLC Purchases 65,072 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.55. 8,434,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

