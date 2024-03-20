Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 179,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

