VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

VICI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. 701,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $460,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

