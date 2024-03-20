Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.12. 1,301,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,072. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $527.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.16.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

