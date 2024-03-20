Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Visa by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $288.83. 2,136,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,496. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $289.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.16.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

