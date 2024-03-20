Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $31.62 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

