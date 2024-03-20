Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.32

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 396400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

