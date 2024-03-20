Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.22

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 325533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Vontier Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

