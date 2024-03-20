VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 90456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of VSE by 97.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth $22,203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VSE by 48.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

