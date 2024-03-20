VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 90456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSEC
VSE Price Performance
VSE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 123,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of VSE by 97.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth $22,203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VSE by 48.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Trading Halts Explained
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.