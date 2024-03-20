Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $218.16 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $218.16 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00011872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00025560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,524.86 or 1.00200809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00167156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.93212733 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,604,643.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

