Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ):

3/18/2024 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2024 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2024 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2024 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 1,450,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

