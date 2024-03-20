Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Henry Schein (HSIC)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2024 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Henry Schein was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/26/2024 – Henry Schein had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Henry Schein had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/26/2024 – Henry Schein is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 275,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,487. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Henry Schein Inc alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,135. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.