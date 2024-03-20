Wells Fargo & Company Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

DK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 226,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

