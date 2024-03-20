West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 3,485 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,391. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,099 shares of company stock worth $13,605,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

