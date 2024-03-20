West Coast Financial LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.4 %

MUSA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.75. 59,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,415. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $243.01 and a one year high of $426.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.