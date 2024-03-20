West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 371,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,364. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.33.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.