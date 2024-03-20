West Coast Financial LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

