West Coast Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 359,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,770. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

