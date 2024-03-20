West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.