West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 13,511 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 1,414,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,726. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $56.86.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

