West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. The stock had a trading volume of 372,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

