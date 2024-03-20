West Coast Financial LLC Sells 19,612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.26. The company had a trading volume of 811,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

