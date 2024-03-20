West Coast Financial LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 7,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

