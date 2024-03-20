Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,542. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.