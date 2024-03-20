WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0362 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and $251,599.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00127643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 240.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

