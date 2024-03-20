Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
WLDN stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $378.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
